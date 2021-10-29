Nadine Ellis transformed into a lioness for her role on a sexy, soapy melodrama and the results have been stellar. The actress stars on FOX’s “Our Kind Of People” inspired by Lawrence Otis Graham’s provocative, critically acclaimed book, “Our Kind of People: Inside America’s Black Upper Class” and on the show she’s prissy Princess and the ultimate ice Queen.

On the series that takes place in the aspirational world of Oak Bluffs on Martha’s Vineyard, Nadine is Leah Franklin-Dupont, a confident, elegant, and ‘oh so bougie businesswoman who “sits at the top of the food chain” of the wealthy, long-standing Black elite in Martha’s Vineyard.

She’s married to Raymond Dupont (Morris Chestnut) and she’s the daughter of bada**, no holds barred businessman Teddy Franklin (Joe Morton).

Amid her time atop of the food chain, Leah’s picture-perfect world is disrupted by Angela Vaughn (Yaya DaCosta) who shakes things up and threatens her family’s legacy. With that, Leah makes it her mission to get this plain Jane out of Martha’s Vineyard because she clearly “doesn’t belong”—or does she?

BOSSIP recently chatted with Nadine Ellis about Leah’s not-so-subtle hazing of Angela, Leah’s bougie behavior, and her character’s lioness-like persona.

