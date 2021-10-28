Bossip Video

Yolanda Hadid is claiming her daughter’s Gigi’s boyfriend, Zayn Malik, struck her–but the singer denies her claims.

According to reports from TMZ, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star says Malik struck her last week and she’s seriously considering filing a police report.

Sources with direct knowledge of the situation reportedly told the publication that Yolanda says it happened at some point last week. While there are no further details of what she claims triggered the alleged assault, Hadid is said to stand by her account.

Following reports on Thursday, Zayn took to social media to address the situation, completely denying ever putting his hands on Yolanda. Still, he does admit an argument happened between him and “a family member of my partner’s.”

“As you all know I am a very private person and I very much want to create a safe and private space for my daughter to grow up in,” Malik wrote in a Notes App statement. “A place where private family matters aren’t thrown on the world stage for all to poke and pick apart.” He continued, “In an effort to protect that space for her I agreed to not contest claims arising from an argument I had with a family member of my partner’s who entered our home while my partner was away several weeks ago. This was and still should be a private matter but it seems for now there is divisiveness and despite my efforts to restore us to a peaceful family environment that will allow for me to co-parent my daughter in a manner in which she deserves, this has been ‘leaked’ to the press.” “I am hopeful though for healing for all involved with the harsh words shared and more importantly I remain vigilant to protect Khai and give her the privacy she deserves,” he concluded.

In a separate statement to TMZ, Zayn said: “I adamantly deny striking Yolanda Hadid and for the sake of my daughter I decline to give any further details and I hope that Yolanda will reconsider her false allegations and move towards healing these family issues in private.”

While it’s unclear what caused the argument Malik admits to having, fans think it could have to do with photos of his daughter with Gigi Hadid, Khai, being posted last month. The couple has famously kept from showing her face on social media, which could be the cause of some family tension.