Another episode of a Golden Globe-winning actress’ soul-stirring Facebook Watch show is on the way and it features a candid Chicago emcee dishing on the pressures faced by Black men to “man up” and avoid vulnerability.

On Monday’s episode of “Peace Of Mind With Taraji”, Taraji P. Henson and co-host Tracie Jade will continue shining a spotlight on the challenging mental health issues facing us today – particularly those in the Black community, this time with Chance The Rapper.

When Tracie Jade asks Chance if he thinks that Black men feel that they can’t be vulnerable because they’re told to “man up”, Chance says that Black men are “naturally guarded”—and have to be to protect themselves.

“Your weakness is preyed upon,” says Chance. “It’s a defensive mechanism. You don’t want to subject yourself to that feeling, that weakness. It just takes a lot to be cathartic, to cry, to empty yourself.”

He then shares that even at a recent funeral he felt as though he couldn’t fully express his grief.

“I just remember being in there like, ‘I don’t want to cry,'” says Chance. “I’m broken but it’s hard to function.”

Take an exclusive look below.

The “Peace Of Mind With Taraji” episode aptly titled Why Black Men Don’t Cry with Chance the Rapper debuts this Monday (11/1) at 9amPT/12pmET on Facebook Watch.

Check out an official episode description.

Taraji and Tracie talk how the pressure placed on Black men to “Man Up” affects their mental health and how we can make it safer for them to share their truth. Chance the Rapper shares why he is working to help break the cycle for the next generation of Black men. Then, a 19-year-old shares how he felt ashamed to ask for help when he came out as bi-sexual. Therapist Rashaun Miller offers tools for men who want to start bettering their mental health but aren’t sure where to start.

Peace of Mind with Taraji, debuts new episodes every Monday at 9amPT/12pmET on Facebook Watch.

facebook.com/tarajiphenson