Heyyy Beverly

Emerging actress Beverly Sadé is a bonafide baddie known for her roles on STARZ’s “Power,” MTV’s “Guy Code,” HBO’s “How To Make It In America,” and TBS’ hit Comedy series “The Last O.G.” where she plays ‘Angel’–the woman of Tracy Morgan’s dreams who pops up in his happy thoughts.

“I booked my first TV job without an agent or manager. I did it all on my own, just hard work, dedication and focus,” she said in an interview with HelloBeautiful.

For those late to the party, “The Last O.G.” follows ex-con Tray (Tracy Morgan) who’s shocked to see just how much the world has changed when he is released from prison for good behavior after a 15-year stint.

Returning to his newly gentrified Brooklyn neighborhood, he discovers that his former girlfriend, Shay (Tiffany Haddish), has married an affable, successful white man (Ryan Gaul) who’s helping raise the twins (Taylor Mosby and Dante Hoagland) Tray never knew existed.

Wanting nothing more than to connect with his kids, but having neither the money to support them nor himself, Tray falls back on the skills he learned in prison to make ends meet while treading unfamiliar territory.

In Season 4, we see Tray in the hospital recovering from a shooting that gives him a fresh perspective on his community, new goals, and a distinct set of challenges.

Peep the trailer below:

When Beverly isn’t sizzling screens, she’s writing best-selling novels that include “The Blame Game” and “Hail Mary” as the owner of Beverly Sade Publications–her very own publishing company.

Philly-bred with boundless ambition, she owns multiple businesses including The Beverly Company–an independent production company that promotes diversity in various projects, including books, television, and film.

Make sure you catch Beverly in Tracy Morgan’s happy thought bubbles every Tuesday at 10 pm ET on TBS.