Baby Tate Releases New Video For “Pedi” And Addresses Why She Dropped Yung From Her Name!

Yessss… Bring the petty!

Last night, Atlanta rap star Baby Tate celebrated her signing to Warner Records with the release of “Pedi,” her equally fierce and playful major label debut. The high-energy, fast-talking single comes with a fittingly hilarious video.

Powered by a beat that mixes ’80s electro-rap drums with modern production flourishes, the track is colorful and loud, featuring Baby Tate (formerly Yung Baby Tate) proudly embracing her status as a “petty ass b*tch.” It’s a winning, genuinely funny ode to clapping back at haters. In the video, the Love & Hip-Hop Atlanta star interrupts quiet moments—a yoga session, a chess match—to flaunt her moves and belt her rallying cry: “I might be crazy, but at least I’m authentic.” As the video reveals, Baby Tate is standing in for the petty in all of us.

Listen to “Pedi” HERE and watch the Norton-directed clip below.

What did you think of the video? Honestly Tate ALWAYS kills it from a creative standpoint. She’s been doing amazing videos her entire career!

We also got the scoop on the talented artist’s new name change.

“I changed my name because I’ve grown so much,” Baby Tate told BOSSIP. “I’ll always be someone’s Baby, but I won’t always be Yung. Pedi is exactly what it sounds like, me being petty and pressing my foot to the gas and to necks everywhere.”

Baby Tate joined the cast of VH1’s Love & Hip-Hop Atlanta for the hit show’s 10th season, which premiered in July. She capped off her summer with a set at the Afropunk festival in Atlanta, where she gave fans a sneak peek of “Pedi” and sparked a discussion about self-image and the importance of loving one’s body.