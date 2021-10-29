Bossip Video

A legendary Atlanta news anchor has passed away just three months after sharing a health issue.

Jovita Moore of Channel 2 Action News has died after a bout with an aggressive form of brain cancer.

The WSB-TV veteran anchor first shared in July that she underwent surgery in April days after doctors discovered masses that were confirmed to be glioblastoma. Glioblastoma is an aggressive brain cancer that has no cure, only treatments to slow it down.

Channel 2 first made Jovita’s diagnosis public with her permission.

“Jovita has felt the love and prayers that people across the country have shared with her over the past several months. She is grateful for all the support and asks that you stay positive as she continues to focus on her health, her treatments and her family. Jovita is tough and ready for this fight. “Our girl is strong. Our girl is a fighter and she’s doing great every day,” WSB-TV Community and Public Affairs Director Condace Pressley said. Condace and Jovita have been friends for more than two decades. She spoke with Channel 2′s Justin Farmer about how Jovita is holding up during this battle. “We laugh and you know sometimes we talk about stuff and we may cry a little bit. but at the end of the day, she is a fighter, and she is surrounded by love and prayers and positivity,” Condace said. “She’s a very strong woman and is raising three very strong kids who are, as we all are, right there with her.”

Jovita’s co-anchor Justin Farmer paid tribute to her on-air this morning and revealed some of the last words she shared with him.

“Yup Farmer, got a bad hand,” Moore told her coworker. “Sometimes that’s just life.”

Such sad, sad news.

R.I.P. Jovita Moore, sending sincere condolences to her friends and family.