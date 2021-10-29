Bossip Video

America’s morning show hosts are continuing the tradition to don epic Halloween get-ups and the results are hilarious.

Tamron Hall got all the way into the spirit on “The Tamron Hall Show” by dressing up as Cardi B when she announced her pregnancy at the 2021 BET Awards. According to Hello Beautiful, Tamron’s mom-themed costumes were inspired by the focus of her Friday ‘Help Me Tamron!’ show dedicated to offering moms and dad’s childcare advice from childcare expert Nanny Connie Simpson.

Amazing costume, right?

Cardi has reacted to the costume and she’s giving it her stamp of approval.

“OMMMGGG IM LIVING !!! This is sooo freakin cool !!!!!” Cardi captioned a retweet of the host’s big reveal.

As for the ladies of “The Real”, they channeled famed Hollywood moms on their nursery-themed set for their Friday, October 29 show.

Jeannie Mai Jenkins was Kim Kardashian West at the Met Gala

Loni Love was Lil Nas X pregnant with his latest album, “Montero,”

Adrienne Houghton was Cardi B revealing she’s pregnant on SNL

and Garcelle Beauvais was Nadya “Octomom” Suleman.

You like?

Later, the ladies attended a Lamaze class together and hilarity ensued.

Not to be outdone, “The Talk” hosts strutted down their Halloween-inspired orange carpet and transformed into legendary pop stars: Akbar Gbajabiamila as Bruno Mars; Amanda Kloots as Lady Gaga; Jerry O’Connell as Harry Styles; Natalie Morales as Ariana Grande; and Sheryl Underwood as Lizzo for their THE TALK-TACULAR ALL STAR HALLOWEEN BASH.

They later turned into sports legends: Akbar Gbajabiamila as former NBA basketball legend Shaquille O’Neal; Amanda Kloots as three-time Olympic medalist and skiing sensation Lindsey Vonn; Jerry O’Connell as NFL’s most winning Super Bowl quarterback Tom Brady; Natalie Morales as World Cup Champion and Olympic gold medalist soccer star Megan Rapinoe; and Sheryl Underwood as MVP NFL quarterback Lamar Jackson from the Baltimore Ravens.

THE TALK-TACULAR ALL STAR HALLOWEEN BASH, is available today on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on-demand on Paramount+. Singer and television personality Paula Abdul joins the party inside as a special guest.

What do YOU think about these daytime talk Halloween getups???