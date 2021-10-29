Bossip Video

Roc Nation releases ‘The Harder They Fall’ Soundtrack with a new Jay-Z and Kid Cudi track leading the way.

The Harder They Fall had its world premiere at the London Film Festival earlier this month and since then, reviews on the film have been out of this world. What else should we expect with a star-studded cast featuring Jonathan Majors, Idris Elba, Zazie Beetz, Regina King, Delroy Lindo, Lakeith Stanfield, RJ Cyler, Danielle Deadwyler, Edi Gathegi, and Deon Cole?

The film is directed by Jeymes Samuel and produced by Jay-Z who announced earlier that he would contribute some original music for the film.

Jay-Z has been in the booth recently appearing on Kanye West’s DONDA and Drake’s Certified Lover Boy, so it’s only right he lend a few bars for his upcoming film. Plus, he didn’t stop there, he enlisted some legends to join him as well.

Tracklisting:

1 Lightnin’ With The Blam Blams (Clean) (Skit) – Edi Gathegi & R.J. Cyler

2 The Harder They Fall – Koffee

3 Guns Go Bang – Kid Cudi & Jay-Z

4 Better Than Gold – Barrington Levy

5 Black Woman (Clean) – Fatoumata Diawara & Ms. Lauryn Hill

6 Wednesday’s Child – Alice Smith

7 Blackskin Mile – Cee Lo Green

8 Ain’t No Better Love – Seal

9 We Ain’t No Nincompoop (Skit) – LaKeith Stanfield & Regina King

10 King Kong Riddim (Clean) (feat. BackRoad Gee) – Jay-Z & Jadakiss & Conway The Machine

11 We Go Harder – Laura Mvula & Mayra Andrade

12 Is The Devil Dead? (Skit) – Zazie Beetz & Jonathan Majors

13 No Turning Around – Jeymes Samuel

14 Three And Thirty Years – Pretty Yende

The movie hits Netflix on November 2nd and the soundtrack is available as we speak. You can listen to “Guns Go Bang” with Jay-Z and Kid Cudi below.