“Ready To Love” Exclusive: Zadia And Nai’im Get So Flirtatious She FEELS His Energy [VIDEO]

Have y’all been tuned in to “Ready To Love” this season?

This time around “Ready To Love” is hoping to make love matches for singles living in Washington, D.C. Things are off to a great start for at least one potential couple, Zadia and Nai’im, whose budding relationship has already been bubbling over with chemistry since they met on the first episode. This week the pair step out for a date and the flirtation between them will have EVERYONE feeling the industry.

Check out an exclusive preview clip from the episode tonight:

Play

We like this match! Do you?

Here’s what else to expect from the episode:

The power has now shifted to the men this week, and Tommy challenges them to get out of their comfort zone with their dates. Corey redeems himself yet again. Phil starts to ignite a love story. Tyrone and Kheri address their issues so they can move on.

Listen — we totally were ready to throw Corey in the trash after his behavior at the mixer BUT he keeps showing us he’s actually capable of being a gentleman. Are y’all in favor of keeping him around or do you think the nice behavior is all an act?

A brand new episode of “Ready To Love” airs tonight, Friday October 29th at 8pm EST on OWN.

Will you be watching?