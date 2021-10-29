“Swagger” Stars Reveal Who Had The Most Swagger On Set And Speak To The Show’s Social Justice Bent

A brand new show “Swagger” just arrived on Apple TV+ today!

Executive produced by NBA star Kevin Durant, Reggie Rock Bythewood and Rich Kleiman, “Swagger” is inspired by Durant’s experiences and explores the world of youth basketball, and the players, their families and coaches who walk the fine line between dreams and ambition, and opportunism and corruption. Off the court, the show reveals what it’s like to grow up in America.

Check out the trailer below:





BOSSIP’s Sr. Content Director Janeé Bolden attended the show’s premiere earlier this week at the Brooklyn Academy of Music. She spoke to the show’s cast and crew about who brought the most swagger to the set and asked about the upswing in activism among athletes.

Check out her interviews below and on the flip.

We love how hard Quvenzhene Wallis came with her response! Have you started watching “Swagger” yet?