Ice Cube is no longer in Sony’s upcoming Oh Hell No after refusing the COVID-19 vaccine.

The COVID-19 vaccine is steadily causing a rift between many, even a year after it has touched millions of people.

Misinformation mixed with being gullible is starting to have us at a standstill with beating COVID-19, making an end to the pandemic virtually impossible. Everyone, regardless if they are for or against the vaccine, is passionate in their beliefs–even if only one of them is rooted in sense and science.

Those who are against the vaccine either can’t tell you why or have mounds of misinformation that helped them make such a misinformed decision. Some have gone as far as ending careers or losing money due to vaccine mandates, which is happening in more industries than you would think.

Kyrie Irving, as of late, has been the biggest example of someone not budging, even with mandates and millions of dollars at stake. According to The Hollywood Reporter, there’s another celebrity right behind him, with sources alleging that Ice Cube is refusing the vaccine.

Ice Cube reportedly walked away from a Sony film, which co-stars Jack Black, titled Oh Hell No after declining a request from producers to get vaccinated. With his departure, Cube is leaving over $9 Million on the table and Sony is left looking for a last-minute replacement. With the noise, the THR report is it’s only a matter of time before Ice Cube addresses these leaks. As of now, he hasn’t gone on record to give his views on the vaccine publicly.