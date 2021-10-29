Bossip Video

McRib SZN

In celebration of the 40th Anniversary of the McRib, McDonald’s is creating a limited number of NFTs to give away to a few lucky fans beginning Nov. 1 when the popular sandwich returns to participating restaurants for a limited time.

To enter for a chance to win, fans can follow McD’s on Twitter and retweet the Sweepstakes Invitation tweet any time between Nov. 1 through Nov. 7.

By Nov. 12, 10 fans will receive the exclusive McRib NFT to add to their personal collection and enjoy when it’s not on the menu.

For those new to the world of NFTs (non-fungible tokens), they are unique pieces of virtual art that can’t be duplicated. In this case, the McRib NFTs are digital versions of the fan fave sandwich you can take wherever you go.

This latest buzzy promo comes after Saweetie’s mix-n-match meal that allowed customers to top the Big Mac with fries or McNuggets or sweet & soul squiggles or wherever their imagination took them.

“McDonald’s and I run deep – from growing up back in Hayward, California, all through my college days – so I had to bring my icy gang in on my all-time favorites,” said Saweetie. Depending on the mood I’m in, there are so many ways to enjoy my order. I like to keep things fresh – I know that’s right.”

To celebrate her momentous meal, the icy girl dropped color-splashed streetwear merch featuring unisex items inspired by her love of air brush, volleyball, and West Coast culture.

For more info on the McRib, click here.