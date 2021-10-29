“Love & Marriage Huntsville” Exclusive: Vanessa Confronts Wanda For Being Messy And Ghetto! [VIDEO]

Wanda is always in the middle of some isht!

Happy Friday! We’re just a day away from a brand new episode of “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” and we’ve got an exclusive preview clip for your viewing pleasure. This week Wanda FINALLY gets called out for being messy. Vanessa actually confronts Wanda for being “ghetto” and constantly in everybody’s business, and the altercation quickly blows up as Mel and Latisha get involved.

Check out the clip below:

Play

What did we just watch? That was actually pretty sad watching the meemaws beefing– although we think it’s pretty funny that Wanda has no problem putting her business ALL the way out there. Which is only right, since she’s also got no problem putting other folks business on full blast.

Do you think Wanda simply got what was coming to her?

Here’s a full synopsis of the episode:

Martell takes his kids to visit his mom and doesn’t like what she has to say. Maurice and Martell see Dr. Francis to discuss the stresses of work-life balance. LaTisha and Marsau host a charity race, and Wanda and Vanessa get into a verbal smackdown.

Tune in to Love & Marriage: Huntsville on Saturdays at 9/8c, only on OWN.

Will you be watching?