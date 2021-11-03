Will Zack Divorce Michaela On "Married At First Sight"?
#MAFS Exclusive Clip: Clearly Confused Zack Vents To Gil About Michaela’s ‘Hurricane K’ Outbursts
Two “Married At First Sight” husbands recently had a chat about strife in one of their marriages and BOSSIP’s got an exclusive look at what went down.
On tonight’s episode of #MAFS, Decision Day is just a week away and Gil is offering Zack a listening ear following Michaela’s “Hurricane K” outbursts.
Zack and Michaela are in a better place after recapping their issues with Dr. Pepper, but Zack admits to Gil that he’s “traumatized” and has never experienced something to that extent.
“At that moment I realized this is no longer what I want to be a part of because I’ve had enough,” says Zack. “I’m just tired of it getting like this because this is out of my comfort zone. I don’t know what else I can do.”
Despite the “trauma”, Zack says he and he and his wife had a conversation and she took accountability for her actions. He’s also applauding her growth throughout the “Married At First Sight” journey.
“She owned up to that,” says Zack who also notes that Michaela’s an “amazing woman” who’s “in it for the right reasons.”“It took a process like this and a guy like me for her to realize that what she does is not okay, her other exes didn’t hold her accountable for that and this process requires you to focus on yourself and see what you can work on. I got stuff I got to work on too,” he adds.
meanwhile, Zack’s still torn even after he and Michaela had a civil lunch after meeting with Dr. Pepper.
“I don’t think the last eight weeks have worked but who knows what the future holds,” says Zack.
Check out an exclusive clip below.
Tune in to #MAFS tonight at 8 p.m. EST on Lifetime.
“Married At First Sight” is produced by Kinetic Content (a Red Arrow Studios company). Executive producers for Married at First Sight are Chris Coelen, Eric Detwiler, Ally Simpson, Montre Burton and Toni Gallagher from Kinetic Content and Cat Rodriguez from Lifetime.
