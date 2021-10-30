Bossip Video

In honor of National Publicist Day, we’re celebrating the men who guide careers, connect move-makers with power-players, and make the “impossible” a reality while navigating a notoriously thankless industry.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Black men make up only 5.9% of the global PR industry so it’s only right that we showcase the dapper dot-connectors, deal-closers and doers in an essential gallery we invite you to enjoy below:

Ernest Dukes, Senior Director of Publicity at Capitol Music Group

Derrian “Phreshy” Perry, Founder & CEO of I AM PHRESHY BRAND

RJ Darnell, Talent Relations at The Purple Agency

Jon Gist, VP of Marketing at BET

Bentley Didier, Principal Consultant at Didier & Associates

Vaughn Alvarez, CEO of CR8 Agency

Sir Julien George, Founder of Viral Management Group

Kevin J. Stuckey, Multicultural Publicity & Community Executive at Netflix

Kri Peck, Publicist at CR8 Agency

James Ward, Multicultural Publicity at Netflix

Khalil Miles, Strategist/Publicist at The Purple Agency

Austin Thach, Owner of The Forefront Group

Joe Carnell, Senior Manager of OWN Communications

David Robinson, Account Manager at 10 Squared Agency

K. Michael Anderson, Director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion at Nike Communications

Robert Avery, Public Relations Consultant

Chris Sibley, Account Manager at ONE/35Agency/The Sibley Firm.

Julian Allen, Account Executive at THE MRKT

Randy Henderson, Publicist at Universal Music Group

Jon L., Publicist/Creative Content Director at KAZI Magazine

Humble Hill, CEO of Humble Hill PR

Shean England, Publicist to the stars

Brian Packer, Director of Media Relations and Strategy at Golin

Kadrie Lamin, Media Executive at Edelman

Tyrone Law, Public Relations Specialist at Zillow

Tony Balasandiran, Owner of The Culture ConNEXTion

Travon Morris, Publicist at BrandBitiousPR

David Duane, CEO & Founder of Urban Fierce

Ty Meza Hughes, Senior Integrated Communications Manager at Ten35

DJ Hardy, Senior Vice President at M&C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment North America