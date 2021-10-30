Bossip Video

No matter how good you think another person has it, you never know what they’re really going through behind the scenes.

Will Smith, one of the most beloved celebrities in the world, just revealed he once considered suicide.

“When I started this show, I thought I was getting into the best shape of my life, physically,” Smith says in the preview. “But, mentally, I was somewhere else. And I ended up discovering a whole lot of hidden things about myself.” Related Stories Bey Alive: Latest Trailer For “King Richard” Features New Music From Beyoncé

Wanderlusty Will Smith Explores The World’s Wonders On Dazzling Disney Plus Series “Welcome To Earth” [Trailer] The docuseries also coincides with the release of the star’s upcoming memoir, where Smith says he’s “exposing my life and so many thing that people don’t know.” According to Will’s memoir, we really don’t know much about the guy who’s been appearing on our screens for decades now. “What you’ve come to understand as Will Smith, the alien-annihilating MC, bigger-than-life movie star, is largely a construction, a carefully crafted and honed character designed to protect myself, to hide myself from the world. To hide the coward.” Check out the trailer for his docuseries down below: He goes on to reference self-harm in a conversation with his family, saying, “That was the only time in my life that I ever considered suicide.” While e doesn’t give any context, Will presumably opens up about the revelation in the docuseries. The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star opened up about his struggle in a trailer for his YouTube docuseries, Will Smith: The Best Shape of My Life. The doc follows his journey losing 20 lbs in 20 weeks, though the weight loss regime ends up opening a door to some other fundamental issues in his life.

https://youtu.be/S8p63B_xe2M