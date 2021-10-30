Saweetie decided become an iconic character for Halloween this year, and she even got a little help from the woman who did it first.
Much like other celebs, Saweetie decided to start the weekend off strong by showing off her Halloween costume on social media. Because she was dressed up like Catwoman, the rapper needed to make sure it got the O.G. Catwoman’s stamp of approval…so she tapped Halle Berry for the big reveal.
In a video shared by both Saweetie and Berry on Friday, October 29, the California native strutted across a rooftop in a Catwoman outfit that looks exactly like the one the actress wears in the movie.
“Had to put on for the best Catwoman to ever do it 🤷🏽♀️💅🏽 @halleberry,” Saweetie wrote in her caption.
In her own post, Halle wrote, “There’s enough room for more than one Catwoman 💅🏽 @saweetie #IKDR.”
The video begins with a voiceover by the actress, who says, “You see sometimes I’m good, but sometimes I’m bad, but only as bad as I wanna be.”
That’s when Berry comes out onto the rooftop to ask Saweetie, “What the hell is going on here?”
She replies, “I’m just trying to get out here and get these coins.”
Following an “intense stare down,” Berry goes on to say, “I know that’s right,” quoting Saweetie’s famous catchphrase.
“And never, ever wrong,” the rapper says in response before walking off.
With The Batman set to release next year with Zoë Kravitz portraying Catwoman, we’re sure to see a ton of Catwoman costumes over the next few years–but none of them will feature Halle Berry, so this one is pretty hard to top.
Just a few days ago, Berry referenced her 2004 film in a tweet, jokingly asking her fans on the platform, “I’m seeing all the Catwoman love, everybody. Where were you guys 17 years ago.”
