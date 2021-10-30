Bossip Video

Sadly this isn’t the first time Khloé Kardashian has tested positive for Covid-19 and this time around her baby girl, True, has tested positive too.

The reality star took to Twitter Friday to reveal the news.

“Hi guys I wanted to let you know True and I tested positive for Covid. I’ve had to cancel several commitments and I’m sorry I won’t be able to make those happen. Luckily I have been vaccinated so all will be ok.”

“We will be over here in quarantine and following current guidelines,” she added, writing in another post, “Be safe everyone.”

Khloé previously tested positive for COVID-19 back in March 2020, with the diagnosis and the family’s reaction unfolding on a previous season of their Keeping Up with the Kardashians reality series. Filming herself ill in bed, Khloé, confirmed that she tested positive for the virus.

Khloé sat down with host Ellen DeGeneres last October to talk about her first experience with the virus.

“It was so incredibly scary, I mean, it still is scary, but especially then when the whole world was shutting down and we didn’t have really any information or the information we had changed every single day.”

“I just was quarantined in my room for like 16 days. We had to wait until I had negative test results for me to leave, and that was the hardest part,” the mom of one recalled. “I mean, I don’t care how beautiful of a place you have, being taken away from your child for that long, because I couldn’t be around my daughter, that was the most heart-wrenching thing.”

“Vomiting and shaking and hot and then cold. I suffer from migraines, but this was the craziest headache, I wouldn’t say it was a migraine. The coughing in my chest would burn … and my throat is still not fully recovered, clearly.”

Although Khloé is vaccinated she believes she contracted coronavirus through a breakthrough case.

If you’re unaware of what a breakthrough case is, it’s COVID-19 infections that occur in people who have been fully vaccinated against the virus. Breakthrough cases are possible and expected, as the vaccines are not 100% effective in preventing infections. Still, vaccinated people who test positive will likely be asymptomatic or experience a far milder illness than if they were not vaccinated. The majority of deaths from COVID-19 — around 98 to 99% — are in unvaccinated people.

A lot of fans and people online question why celebrities still feel the need to the announce that they have Covid. With the world being almost two years into the pandemic one wonders if announcing your status with Covid will continue to be a thing. In some celebrities cases, announcing that they have Covid can clear up accusations for why they might miss an engagement, concert or event. For others announcing that they have Covid will continue to bring awareness to the virus and might encourage people to regularly get tested, get vaccinated and continue the use of masks.

We’re wishing Khloé and her a babygirl a speedy recovery and a healthy bounce back.