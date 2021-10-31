Bossip Video

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson just might be Hollywood’s newest (and most unexpected) couple.

The SKIMS founder was spotted with the comedian while on a rollercoaster at Knott’s Scary Farm in Buena Park, California over the weekend. In exclusive photos obtained by PEOPLE, the pair was seen holding hands while on a rollercoaster with Kim’s longtime friend Tracy Romulus and her husband, Ray Romulus. The unexpected duo were also joined by Kim’s sister Kourtney Kardashian and her fiancé Travis Barker.