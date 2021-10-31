Bossip Video

Yung Miami cannot stop teasing fans about her relationship with Diddy.

On Saturday, October 30, the City Girls rapper posted (and later deleted) a snapshot of her and a man hanging out on the beach. While the photo was taken from far away, fans were quickly convinced that the man soaking up the sun with Miami was Diddy.

The photo was first captioned “real pretty and sadity,” which the rapper later changed to “real pretty and sadiddy,” further convincing us all that she’s dating the Bad Boy mogul…or she’s just trying to mess with us.

In the comments of @theneighborhoodtalk’s Instagram page when they reposted the pic, fans couldn’t help but talk about Diddy’s other rumored relationship with Joie Chavis.

“Relax y’all.. Joie took the pic,” one viewer commented. “Oh I see Miami is enJOYing her vacation on the beach,” another person wrote.

As for Joie, it looks like she’s out enjoying her Halloween weekend, completely unbothered.

Diddy and Yung Miami have been fueling dating rumors for months now, though this is the closest we’ve gotten to them confirming their coupledom.

It all started back in June, when the rappers were spotted holding hands while attending the Black Tie Affair birthday party for Quality Control’s CEO Pierre “P” Thomas. Just a few weeks later, they continued teasing fans as Yung Miami took to Instagram Live, telling fans she’s got a “secret” in her heart. At the same time, Diddy fueled the rumors by posting about cuffing season.

“Enjoyed the summer. It’s gonna be a cuffin’ winter. Cuffing season, it’s my season,” he wrote at the time. Of course, the latest reference to their relationship came in Miami’s new song “Rap Freaks,” in which she name drops Diddy, joking about his story where he claims to have woken up with 15 roaches on his face, inspiring him to get rich so he no longer had to live like that. “Took a jet to a private island on a date with Diddy/I like bad boys, no ho s**t/Diddy, let me put it in your face like them roaches (Like that)/And put your rich a** to sleep, buenas noches (Goodnight, n***a),” she raps on the new track.