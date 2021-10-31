Queen Of Halloween: Ciara Slays With Tribute To Selena And Recreation Of TLC’s ‘No Scrubs’ Video

Look at how she ate that!

Ciara isn’t playing with us this Halloween! She kicked off the weekend’s festivities with a Halloween moment inspired by the late legendary singer Selena! In a skintight bellbottom jumpsuit, Ciara recreated her performance of “Bidi Bidi Bom Bom” from 1995 at the Houston Astrodome Livestock Show & Rodeo according to Yahoo!

“Me llamo SELENA!! Welcome to my show! Bidi Bidi Bom Bom 💃🏽 #Halloween

Anything for Selenas! This is a perfect example of appreciation without appropriation or disrespect of another culture.

“The Legendary Selena! I’ve been practicing learning Spanish and having the time of my life. So I wanted one of my costumes to reflect the LatinX culture. This was so much fun! #Halloween”

Then the “Level Up” singer did exactly that with an homage to TLC! Ciara rocked the iconic girl group’s futuristic looks from the “No Scrubs” video and it’s everything! She nailed every detail in the pictures she posted side-by-side with T-Boz, Left Eye, and Chili. Who didn’t want to be them when this music video dropped?

But wait, there’s more! Cici shut it down with a flawless recreation of the iconic music video. It’s no surprise that she nailed the choreography and angles, but check out how she channeled each diva’s crazy, sexy, and cool energy!

“No Scrubs Music Video Honoring my hometown girls TLC. Their swag was on another level. One of the best female groups of all time! This was so much fun!”

Whew, is it greedy to ask for the full video? Ciara set the bar so high before we even got to the actual day of Halloween.

What do you think she’ll do next for the final spooky season masterpiece?