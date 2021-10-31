Bossip Video

Happy Sunday! What better way to plan for the week ahead than by checking what the stars have in store?

We’re back with another week of astrological forecasts, courtesy of our favorite — Psychic Zya.

Astro Overview: ISH JUST GOT REAL!

This week will be heavy emotionally and cause us to dig deep into our psyche, possibly uncovering harsh truths about ourselves, our choices – both professional and personal. Many who have unhealed childhood trauma will find that their wounds come up for healing. This is all due to a triple dose of Scorpio this week including the Sun, the New Moon in Scorpio on the 4th (thinning the veil between worlds and allowing our ancestors to step forth) and both Mercury and Mars sliding into the same sign this week. On top of that Venus moves into Capricorn on the 5th making us want solid commitments, basically pulling the plug on all the flirty, fun, childish energy that we had when it was in Sagittarius for most of October.

Alrighty let’s get into it…

CAPRICORN

Red Flag: Resting doesn't make you weak. It's an important life saving tool that you should fully exercise this week. Sweet Spot: Tough conversations turn out to be just what you needed.

AQUARIUS

As you aren’t afraid to tackle the tough areas of life and actually thrive quietly off a bit of angst, the universe is urging you to not pick any battles that you aren’t solid that you can win. Everyone will be on edge with all of this steamy, shadowy Scorpio energy, so tread lightly. Red Flag: Don’t poke any bears in your life both offline and off unless you’re really ready for a showdown. Sweet Spot: New and fun common ground will be found with long lost loved ones.

