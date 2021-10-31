2 Buckets! 2 Chainz Puts Up Free Throws At Overtime Elite Opening Weekend

Basketball fans were in for a real treat this weekend when the Overtime Elite opened their brand new arena to the public for the very first time for the team’s debut game against the talented Dr. Phillips squad.

Hip-Hop all-star and former basketball standout 2 Chainz was in the area to watch Team Elite take on the competition. If you’ve been paying attention, Overtime Elite’s squad has tons of top NBA prospects including Jean Montero, Jazian Gortman and Alexandre Sarr.

It turns out Chainz wasn’t content to just watch from the stands. The rapper actually headed to the free throw line to take some shots.

And hit them both with perfect form! We love that 2 Chainz was up to have a good time with Overtime Elite.

If you haven’t been following the Overtime Elite movement, we suggest you tune in now. OTE has been paying attention to the needs of high school players and priming them for professional greatness. The organization even has a huge presence in the new Apple TV+ show “Swagger” which also debuted this weekend. The show is inspired by Kevin Durant’s days playing grassroots ball and Overtime Larry makes his way into several scenes of the show.

Stay tuned, because BOSSIP has a visit scheduled to the Overtime arena very soon and we’ll be keeping an eye out for more fun highlights like this one.