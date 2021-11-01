No tricks, all treats

Another year, another assortment of delicious baddie snacks showing OWT with head-turning costumes that fueled heart-eyed hysteria across social media.

This year, Doja Cat, Chloe Bailey, Reginae Carter, Megan Thee Stallion, and more came out to play with Saweetie setting the tone as Catwoman in a super cute video with O.G. Catwoman Halle Berry that immediately went viral.

In the video shared by both Saweetie and Berry, the “Tap In” rapper struts across a rooftop in a Catwoman costume that looks exactly like the one the actress wears in the movie.

“Had to put on for the best Catwoman to ever do it 🤷🏽‍♀️💅🏽 @halleberry,” wrote Saweetie in her caption.

In her own post, Halle wrote, “There’s enough room for more than one Catwoman 💅🏽 @saweetie #IKDR.”

The video begins with a voiceover by the actress, who says, “You see sometimes I’m good, but sometimes I’m bad, but only as bad as I wanna be.”

That’s when Berry comes out onto the rooftop to ask Saweetie, “What the hell is going on here?”

She replies, “I’m just trying to get out here and get these coins.”

Following a playful stare down,” Berry goes on to say, “I know that’s right,” quoting Saweetie’s go-to catchphrase.

“And never, ever wrong,” the rapper says in response before walking off.

Just a few days ago, Berry referenced her critically-panned 2004 film in a tweet, jokingly asking her fans on the platform, “I’m seeing all the Catwoman love, everybody. Where were you guys 17 years ago.”

I’m seeing all the Catwoman love, everybody. Where were you guys 17 years ago 😂 https://t.co/NI8oKeKsDT — Halle Berry (@halleberry) October 26, 2021

Who had the sexiest costume this year?