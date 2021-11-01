Bossip Video

Donald Glover releases the Atlanta Season 3 teaser trailer on Halloween.

It feels like almost 5 years since we’ve had a new season of Donald Glover’s hit show, Atlanta . His co-stars, Brian Tyree Henry and Clubhouse moaner Lakeith Stanfield have both been booked and busy, leaving us wondering if the show would ever return. Of course, the pandemic has delayed the show’s ability to film but Donald Glover was sure to hit Instagram when the show started filming so we would stop harassing him.

During Disney’s investors day meeting, Atlanta was front and center as one of the anchors of FX for next year. The show reportedly filmed season 3 and season 4 at the same time and both are in the oven almost ready to be released.

Last night, while everyone was out celebrating Halloween, Donald Glover snuck in the teaser trailer for Season 3 on our social media feeds. He tweeted out a website link to gilga.com which (during the hours of 8 pm-3 am) allows people to snoop around and get to see the trailer for season 3.

The only downside is an official date isn’t listed for the season premiere, but “2022” ends the teaser.

You can watch the full teaser below.