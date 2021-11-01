Bossip Video

Buckle up, Bravo’s housewives are going international!

Andy Cohen is confirming that there’s an exciting new Bravo series afoot and it’s taking place in “The City of Gold.”

The Bravo boss announced Monday that the network is expanding its popular “housewives” franchise with a green light for The Real Housewives of Dubai. The series format has been sold around the world, but this marks Bravo’s first original international iteration.

A press release notes that the series will premier next year as the 11th city in the franchise and highlight a group of women “navigating their relationships, careers, and supremely lavish and ultra-wealthy lifestyles in the United Arab Emirates.”

With the desert paradise of Dubai as the backdrop, this billionaire’s playground is known for its over-the-top opulence, jaw-dropping modern architecture and wild nightlife scene. Whether they’re coasting on a private plane, running their own empires or hosting on a private island, these glamourous, successful women are ready to serve up scorching hot drama and unexpected twists. “Everything’s bigger in Dubai, and I couldn’t be more excited to launch Bravo’s first international Housewives series in a city I’ve been fascinated by for years, with an outstanding group of friends as our guides,” says executive producer Andy Cohen.

While Bravo has not made any casting announcements for the series just yet, Bravo fans The Real Housewives of Dubai could feature stylist Caroline Stanbury who lives a lavish lifestyle in the city.

Stanbury appeared on Bravo’s “Ladies of London” from 2014-2017 and is known to flaunt her wealth.

Bravo is now asking fans to determine the official show hashtag. Using Twitter Conversation Cards, fans will be able to cast their vote for either #RHODubai or #RHODXB.

The Real Housewives of Dubai is produced by Truly Original with Steven Weinstock, Glenda Hersh, Lauren Eskelin, Jamie Jakimo, Brandon Panaligan, Glenda Cox and Chelsey Stephens serving as executive producers. Andy Cohen also serves as an executive producer.