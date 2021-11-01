Bossip Video

Halloween brought out the best in a lot of our favorites this year, including Doja Cat who channeled a very animated Sara Bellum to attend Darren Dzienciol’s Carn*Evil Halloween Party this weekend.

Doja was one of two female rappers to perform for the star-studded Bel Air bash.

BIA was the other.

Was she weed or Oscar the Grouch?

Darren’s party was hosted by supermodel Alessandra Ambrosio.

Meagan Good looked really good

So did Bella Harris

Amina Buddafly came through as a unicorn — we kinda think she looks a lil like Doja Cat with the pink wig though. What do you think?

The guys also got into the spirit of Halloween. Ryan Phillippe pulled up pirate style.

Tyga’s fit was pretty creepy.

Jamie Foxx got super creative with his Ewok suit.

King Bach channeled Aladdin.

Hit the flip to see what Amber Rose wore to Maxim’s party — Warning, it’s not the most work safe outfit on the internet.