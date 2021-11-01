Bossip Video

Halloween brought out the best in a lot of our favorites this year, including Doja Cat who channeled a very animated Sara Bellum to attend Darren Dzienciol’s Carn*Evil Halloween Party this weekend.

Doja Cat at Darren Dzienciol's Carn*Evil Halloween Party

Source: Xavier Collin/ Image Press Agency / SplashNews / Splash News

Doja was one of two female rappers to perform for the star-studded Bel Air bash.

BIA at Darren Dzienciol's Carn*Evil Halloween Party

Source: Xavier Collin/ Image Press Agency / SplashNews / Splash News

BIA was the other.

BIA at Darren Dzienciol's Carn*Evil Halloween Party

Source: Xavier Collin/ Image Press Agency / SplashNews / Splash News

Was she weed or Oscar the Grouch?

Alessandra and Darren Dzienciol at his Carn*Evil Halloween Party

Source: Xavier Collin/ Image Press Agency / SplashNews / Splash News

Darren’s party was hosted by supermodel Alessandra Ambrosio.

Meagan Good at Darren Dzienciol's Carn*Evil Halloween Party

Source: Xavier Collin/ Image Press Agency / SplashNews / Splash News

Meagan Good looked really good

Bella Harris at Darren Dzienciol's Carn*Evil Halloween Party

Source: Xavier Collin/ Image Press Agency / SplashNews / Splash News

So did Bella Harris

Amina Buddafly at Darren Dzienciol's Carn*Evil Halloween Party

Source: Xavier Collin/ Image Press Agency / SplashNews / Splash News

Amina Buddafly came through as a unicorn — we kinda think she looks a lil like Doja Cat with the pink wig though. What do you think?

Ryan Phillippe at Darren Dzienciol's Carn*Evil Halloween Party

Source: Xavier Collin/ Image Press Agency / SplashNews / Splash News

The guys also got into the spirit of Halloween. Ryan Phillippe pulled up pirate style.

Tyga at Darren Dzienciol's Carn*Evil Halloween Party

Source: Xavier Collin/ Image Press Agency / SplashNews / Splash News

Tyga’s fit was pretty creepy.

Jamie Foxx at Darren Dzienciol's Carn*Evil Halloween Party

Source: Xavier Collin/ Image Press Agency / SplashNews / Splash News

Jamie Foxx got super creative with his Ewok suit.

King Bach at Darren Dzienciol's Carn*Evil Halloween Party

Source: Mr. Photoman / Splash News

King Bach channeled Aladdin.

