During The Real Housewives of Potomac finale, two housewives’ husbands clashed but there might be hope for reconciliation between their respective wives, and BOSSIP’s got an exclusive take on the situation.

During Sunday’s finale viewers saw Karen Huger and her honey Ray tie the knot again during an elegant staircase having, Macy Gray serenaded, vow renewal that all of the housewives attended.

Candiace Dillard and Chris Bassett attended alongside Candiace’s mom Ms. Dorothy. By contrast, Ashley Darby attended solo initially, until her hubby Michael Darby arrived.

Candiace and Ashley were cordial, but things were tense between Michael and Chris who previously got into a physical disagreement during Robyn and Juan Dixon’s holiday party.

Juan, who was present at the vow renewal, took it upon himself to try to get the other house-husbands to apologize to each other and volunteered as peacemaker.

“We want to squash this s— though, right?” Juan said to Chris and Michael.

That led to an interesting—and initially unproductive conversation between the two men.

Chris: “I’m going to say it right now, then I’m going to let you enjoy your dinner. Whatever happened at Juan and Robyn’s thing, it happened right? And I can let it go.” Michael: “I have a long memory and I don’t like people being mean to my wife…” Chris: “I can understand you being upset with her but to come at me the way that you did in that moment, I felt was disrespectful.” Michael: “This is a backhanded way of trying to do it. Be a man and stand up and apologize if you want to apologize. If you don’t want to apologize, don’t tell me to apologize.” Chris: “Hold up…”

Michael continued to implore Chris to apologize to him, and refused to take accountability for his part in the previous issue.

That’s when Chris’ wife Candiace snapped and stormed off, something she told BOSSIP she doesn’t regret.

“This is the whitest privilege,” she said. “I have to go. I can’t sit here. You do nothing wrong, the white privilege of it all is nasty. I can’t,” she added.

Ooop!

Eventually, Chris and Michael agreed to squash things and shook hands.

And while fans saw a number of things during the finale, they’re pointing out that there’s something, in particular, they didn’t see;

Ashley Vs. Candiace.

Candiace talking to Ashley? We love to see it! #RHOP — jay (@JaysRealityBlog) November 1, 2021

The fact that Ashley and Candiace can be cordial and conversational after a season of below the belt attacks, that’s the definition of understanding the assignment #RHOP pic.twitter.com/sWnSKJo3Oe — Queens of Bravo (@queensofbravo) November 1, 2021

All the while their husbands were feuding, Ashley and Candiace didn’t hop in and eviscerate each other as they have before. In fact, they were actually cordial despite their recently shown “wide-body”/ “slave driver” disagreements.

During the #RHOP After Show, both of the ladies weighed in on the possibility of them becoming friends again and recapped their civil time together at Karen’s vow renewal.

