Bossip Video

Kal Penn comes out as gay and also announces his engagement to his long-term partner in new book, You Can’t Be Serious.

Kal Penn is gearing up to release his new book, You Can’t Be Serious. In the book, Penn opens up about his career and personal life and is vulnerable like never before. Most notably, the book details how Kal fell in love with his future husband, Josh, whom he has been dating for 11 years.

While Kal’s coming out may be news to some, Kal told PEOPLE he’s always been very public about his relationship.

“I’ve always been very public with everybody I’ve personally interacted with. Whether it’s somebody that I meet at a bar, if Josh and I are out or we’re talking to friends,” Penn told the publication in an interview published Sunday. “I’m really excited to share our relationship with readers. But Josh, my partner, my parents, and my brother, four people who I’m closest to in the family, are fairly quiet,” he continued. “They don’t love attention and shy away from the limelight.”

His book also breaks down how he discovered his sexuality late in life and how there really isn’t a timeline on that kind of stuff. He also describes his coming out process as being supported with positivity from family and friends.

Kal has been working on the book for four and a half years and you can buy it here.