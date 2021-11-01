Bossip Video

Drake shows off the newly iced-out emoji chain he debuted during the Lakers Vs. Rockets game last night.

Drake has been living life and enjoying the fruits of his labor after releasing his highly-anticipated album, Certified Lover Boy.

The album, which he hasn’t mentioned since the first 24 hours after it was released, is still crushing the Billboard charts. Allegedly, Drake can fetch anywhere from $20 Million – $40 Million for a collection of records and he’s spending and investing it in his spare time. Recently, the rapper was courtside at the Lakers Vs Rockets game and fans noticed his new iced-out necklace.

The necklace features every emoji for every mood and definitely costs a pretty penny. This has been a jewelry blessing week for Drake coming off his birthday, as Future, Young Thug, and Jas Prince all gifted him brand new ice to celebrate his birthday.

As for the Emoji chain, Drake entrusted NYCLuxury, who also made the blinding BMF necklaces you have seen Lil Meech sporting on Instagram. NYCLuxury is also the same company that went viral with Blueface tattooing their name across the side of his head. Needless to say, the brand is growing stronger within the hip-hop community and with Drake’s new piece everyone will be flocking to see what they can cook up.