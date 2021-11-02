Bossip Video

Raiders WR Henry Ruggs III will be charged with DUI resulting in death, for his part in an early morning wreck that claimed the life of one person.

The Raiders are off to a great start for their 2021 season leading the AFC West and holding down the number 1 spot. While on the field the team is dominating this season has been one of turmoil off the field. Leaked emails from then-head coach Jon Gruden hit the internet and showed a misogynistic, and homophobic side of Gruden. After a mountain of backlash was heading his way Gruden decided to step down to not be a ‘distraction’. That drama went away pretty quickly but now another PR disaster has hit the Raiders.

Former University of Alabama player and current Raiders WR Henry Ruggs III was involved in an early morning car accident that claimed the life of at least one person.

According to ESPN, the wreck happened right before 4:00 a.m. when Ruggs crashed his Corvette into a Toyota Rav4. The driver of the Rav4 died after the vehicle caught fire and she was unable to escape. Ruggs is being charged with DUI resulting in death after police noticed he was under the influence. Ruggs’ girlfriend was reportedly the passenger in his vehicle and has sustained serious injuries. It’s yet to be determined what’s in store for his football career but it’s safe to bet he will be held accountable at the highest level.