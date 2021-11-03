Bossip Video

“Justice delayed is justice denied.”

Those words are attributed to British politician William E. Gladstone but the late great Martin Luther King Jr. gave them all-time resonance when he penned them into his famous “Letter From Birmingham Jail” in 1963. Fast forward to 2021, and people are still being denied their justice. Granted, the protests of the summer of 2020 have seemingly forced the hand of the criminal justice system to address these inequities and make them right.

To that end, according to CBS San Francisco, SFPD officer Kenneth Cha has finally been charged with manslaughter following his 2017 shooting of an unarmed Black man named Sean Moore. Cha and several colleagues were responding to a noise complaint at 4 AM when police say Moore kicked an officer in the face, punched another officer, and was attempting to attack Cha. The body camera footage refutes this entire work of fiction and upon review, a judge issued a warrant for Cha’s arrest under charges of voluntary manslaughter, assault with a semi-automatic firearm, enhancements for personal use of a firearm, and infliction of great bodily injury.

Sean Moore’s family says that he was mentally ill but was not violent with police officers.

District Attorney Boudin released a statement on his decision to file charges against Cha.

“We rely on officers to follow their training and to deescalate situations; instead, in just eight minutes, Officer Cha elevated a nonviolent encounter to one that took Sean Moore’s life. Sean Moore was unarmed and at his own home when Officer Cha shot him twice,” said Boudin in a prepared statement. “After a thorough investigation, my office is holding Officer Cha accountable for the death of Sean Moore, whom he lacked a lawful basis to even arrest. When officers inflict unwarranted violence in flagrant disregard of their training, it denigrates the hard work of other police officers and shatters the trust our community places in law enforcement. Rebuilding that trust requires us to hold those officers who inflict unlawful violence accountable.”

This marks only the SECOND TIME in San Francisco history that an on-duty police officer has been prosecuted for homicide. Second. One, two. SMH.