hov on IG now? 👀 pic.twitter.com/CutTNdEb0p — AP style (@adelleplaton) November 3, 2021

Hall of Fame Hov is officially on Instagram after years of sparse social media activity that reignited when he joined the addictive platform and became the first person ever followed by Beyoncé.

Jay-Z is officially the first person @Beyonce follows on Instagram. pic.twitter.com/H02OaahQ4V — Beyoncé Numbers & News. (@beyoncenumbers) November 3, 2021

In only a few hours, the legendary rapper-turned-business mogul amassed over a million followers, followed Beyoncé (and Beyoncé only) and plugged newly released Netflix blockbuster “The Harder They Fall” in his first post.

Now, some of you may remember Hov briefly hopping on the Gram in 2015 before deleting his unverified account a few hours later. So yea, that doesn’t really count.

This intriguing development comes after Jay Zviral moment with Kelly Rowland at the special screening event for movie-of-the-moment “The Harder They Fall” starring Idris Elba, Jonathan Majors, Regina King, and more.

Obsessed with this super cute moment from last night’s special screening of The Harder They Fall — Shawn 'Jay-Z' Carter (who is a producer) is headed inside but pulls a 180 as soon as he sees Kelly Rowland! That’s family right there. pic.twitter.com/QVrw1KHoZk — Netflix (@netflix) October 14, 2021

“Obsessed with this super cute moment from last night’s special screening of The Harder They Fall — Shawn ‘Jay-Z’ Carter (who is a producer) is headed inside but pulls a 180 as soon as he sees Kelly Rowland! That’s family right there,” the streaming giant tweeted.

Rowland, whose known Hov for years as one of Destiny’s children, was confused about all the hoopla surrounding their mini-reunion in LA.

“Some things I will never understand,” said Rowland when asked her about the encounter on IG Live. “Like, I see my big bro all the time, but I guess you guys never see what we see? I don’t know.”

Naturally, Hov didn’t address his latest meme that helped promote the star-studded Western that follows Jonathan Majors as Nat Love– an outlaw hellbent on tracking down and exacting revenge against his enemy Rufus Buck (Idris Elba) who’s set to be released from prison.

Love enlists his former love ‘Stagecoach Mary’ (Zazie Beetz) and his right and left hand men — hot-tempered Bill Pickett (Edi Gathegi) and fast-drawing Jim Beckwourth (R.J. Cyler)—and a surprising adversary-turned-ally.

Buck’s crew is equally formidable and includes “Treacherous” Trudy Smith (Regina King) and Cherokee Bill (LaKeith Stanfield).

Will you be following Hov on the gram? Tell us down below and peep the Twitter hysteria over his on the flip.