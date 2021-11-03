Bossip Video

“I found myself desperately yearning to see and speak to Stockard…”

Will Smith has revealed some super intimate details about his love life inside his new memoir Will.

The King Richard star confessed that after he and his first wife Sheree Zampino welcomed their son Trey in the early 1990s that he had a few heartstrings tugging for his former Six Degrees of Separation co-star Stockard Channing. The Fresh Prince alum shared that his relationship remained professional with the star even as their onset connection grew closer while filming the 1993 classic.

“Sheree and I were in the first few months of our marriage with a brand-new baby and for Sheree, I can imagine that this experience was unsettling, to say the least,” he writes in the book, according to PEOPLE’s exclusive on the forthcoming memoir that’s slated to hit shelves on Nov. 9. “She’d married a guy named Will Smith and now she was living with a guy named Paul Poitier,” which is his character’s name in the movie. “And to make matters worse, during shooting I fell in love with Stockard Channing.” Smith, 52, continued:

“After the film wrapped, Sheree and Trey and I moved back to L.A,” the actor continued. “Our marriage was off to a rocky start. I found myself desperately yearning to see and speak to Stockard.”

Now, this isn’t the first time that Smith has professed his love for Stockard.

Back in 2015, during an interview with Esquire, the actor, who is currently married to his second wife of nearly 23 years Jada Pinkett Smith, attributed his fiery passion for the Greece actress to the “dangers of method acting.”