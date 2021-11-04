Get The Oscar (And The Tissues) Ready! The Tender Trailer For Mahershala Ali’s “Swan Song” Has Us Hooked

Whoever put together the trailer for ‘Swan Song’ — y’all had us at HELLO. Okay?!

Set in the near future, “Swan Song” is a powerful, emotional journey told through the eyes of Cameron (Mahershala Ali), a loving husband and father diagnosed with a terminal illness who is presented with an alternative solution by his doctor (Glenn Close) to shield his family from grief. As Cam grapples with whether or not to alter his family’s fate, he learns more about life and love than he ever imagined. “Swan Song” explores how far we will go, and how much we’re willing to sacrifice, to make a happier life for the people we love.

Watch the trailer below:

We love that they cast Naomie Harris has his wife. It’s a ‘Moonlight’ reunion!

Seriously though — Mahershala Ali is the kind of actor who makes everyone FEEL exactly what his character is supposed to be feeling. The man has two Academy Awards for good reason. Do you agree that ‘Swan Song’ could be a contender?

Clearly the casting department did what they were supposed to do. Based on the trailer it sure sounds like the music department did too. The cinematography is also stunning.

The film was written and directed by Benjamin Cleary and produced by Adam Shulman, Jacob Perlin, Jonathan King, Rebecca Bourke, Mahershala Ali, and Mimi Valdés.

If you faced a similar dilemma to Cameron in ‘Swan Song’ would you choose to tell your family you’re terminally ill, knowing they’ll be grieving your loss for years — or spare them the pain and allow someone else to step in and live your life as you?

As unselfish as the latter might seem, we can see how this would be an extremely difficult choice.

That said, will you be watching ‘Swan Song?’