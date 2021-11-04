Bossip Video

It looks like Tory Lanez is more worried about public perception than he is about the jail time he’s facing, according to his most recent Twitter outburst.

Despite “meaningful discussions” with prosecutors, the rapper was unable to reach a plea deal in his felony assault case, according to reports from Rolling Stone. Now, Lanez is set to face live testimony next month over allegations he shot Megan Thee Stallion in her feet with a semiautomatic gun last year.

Tory’s defense lawyer Shawn Holley appeared in a Los Angeles courtroom on Wednesday, November 3 and agreed to return with her client on December 14 for his preliminary hearing. Deputy District Attorney Kath Ta told the court she expects to put on about 90 minutes of testimony.

Just last month, Ta told the court “meaningful discussions” to strike a deal were underway. While Holley confirmed the talks, she went on to say her client’s plea of not guilty “stands.”

“As in every case, the lawyers for the parties discuss the possibility of resolving the case. This case is no different. That said, our position as to what did and did not happen in this matter remains unchanged,” she said in a statement to Rolling Stone.

According to prosecutors, he’s facing up to 22 years and eight months in prison if convicted as charged.

Once Tory Lanez caught wind of reports covering his lack of a plea deal, he took to Twitter to prove he has no idea how plea deals work…which is probably why he deleted the tweet shortly after.

“The wording of this is amazingly inaccurate,” he began as he retweeted a headline from XXL that reads, “Tory Lanez unable to reach a plea deal in alleged Megan Thee Stallion shooting case, will have to give live testimony.”

He continued, “I wasn’t ‘UNABLE’ to do anything. They offered what they offered so I wouldn’t goto TRIAL and I DECLINED , It’s very simple … and no I will not be giving any live testimony please report real news and accurate facts . ciao.”

While he’s clearly upset over the implication of “unable,” him declining the other side’s plea deals means they were unable to come to an agreement. It’s that simple.

Hopefully, Lanez learns a little bit more about his own case before his preliminary hearing next month.