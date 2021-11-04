Bossip Video

The shenanigans are afoot from the jump!

Ahmaud Arbery’s murder is set to be tried after the jurors have been officially sworn in on Friday and it is expected that arguments will be heard well into the week of November 19. Based on everything that has happened in the wake of Arbery’s killing one would reasonably expect to get the semblance of a fair trial. By “semblance” we mean Black jurors. At least 6 of 12.

The joke is clearly on us.

According to USAToday, there is only ONE Black person on the 12-person jury. One. After all the protesting. After all the voting. After all the anger and tears. One. Prosecutors like Larissa Ollivierre have asked Judge Timothy Walmsley to reinstate 8 Black potential jurors arguing that the Gregory and Travis McMichael’s defense lawyers had them removed from the pool based on their race which is a clear violation of the constitution.

To make matters worse, Judge Walmsley actually agrees with the prosecution saying there, “appears to be intentional discrimination,” but he can’t change the jury because the defense did not use race as a reason for having Black potential jurors struck from the list.

“One of the challenges that I think counsel recognize in this case is the racial overtones in the case, and … we have not been able to escape those discussions,” Walmsley said.

Big side-eye at Judge Walmsley.