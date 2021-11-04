Kid Cudi’s new documentary, A Man Named Scott, hits Amazon Prime this Friday. Ahead of the project, the singer talked to the Los Angeles Times, where he reflected on a pivotal moment in his life that included some truly timely words of support from Kanye West.

In 2016, Cudi announced he was checking into rehab due to “depression and suicidal urges.”

It was that same year, following an exchanging of words between both musicians, that Ye made a point during a Houston tour stop to declare his frequent collaborator the “most influential” and “most important” artist of the past decade. During the same show the rapper also said he hoped Cudi was “doing well” and wished him the best. “Kid Cudi is my brother,” he said at the time.

As he was reflecting on that moment in his LA Times interview, Cudi said he “started bawling” during a visit from his mother when she showed him the comments Kanye made during the concert.

“My mom was visiting me,” Cudi recalled. “And [she] came up to me and was like, ‘Look at this.’ And it was Kanye in concert. I started bawling my eyes out. Like I just started weeping like a big baby. Because we had fallen out and there was beef. But that’s my brother. I just kind of realized in that moment…I realized that he really loved me.”

For more stories from Cudi just like this one, check out A Man Named Scott, directed by Robert Alexander, tomorrow. Check out the trailer down below: