Where is Ben Crump????

After alleging that she received “unfair” and “discriminatory” treatment, it sounds like NeNe Leakes is ready to make amends with Bravo.

On “THE REAL’s” Thursday, November 4 episode, the former Real Housewife of Atlanta revealed she would be “happy to return to the show” if she had a sit-down talk with Bravo boss/EP Andy Cohen. Why? Well because they have unfinished business.”

Loni Love: Well, the question that people really want to know Nene, you know it, would you return? Garcelle Beauvais: Yes, Nene.

So Sad: NeNe Leakes Reveals Her Husband Gregg’s Final Words—‘I’m Not Going To Leave You’ Nene Leakes: Yeah, sure, I’ll return to the show. I’m ok with returning to the show as long as you know, we can work through a few things. I’m happy to return to the show and besides I have a lot of unfinished business with a couple of them they confirmed on the show. Loni Love: Like what kind of business, Nene? What could get you to come back? Nene Leakes: I think Andy and I were really close for a really, really long time and I love Benny Boo, and I helped pay for his baby shower and all those things. I think that Andy and I need to have a sit down and talk and then we’re off to the races.

Wait, what???? While this is great news for the series that struggled to find its footing without her, this is QUITE a heel turn.

If you’ve been following NeNe’s #RHOA departure, she actually enlisted famed civil rights attorney Ben Crump who represented the families of Trayvon Martin and Mike Brown to claim she’s a “victim of racial discrimination.”

After already telling fans to “boycott Bravo” the former Real Housewife of Atlanta said that she’s “elevated” the network and was wrongly demoted while white housewives on other franchises were elevated to new heights.

“When you work at these companies you want elevation, everyone wants to level up in their opportunities at their jobs, as an original housewife, a lot of these girls were being elevated and I was being demoted,” NeNe told attorney Crump. “I was being given less and less and these girls were given more and more episodes. Original housewives across the board, other places they were getting full seasons and I was getting less episodes every season.

Not only that but she flat-out called Andy “racist” and a “Queen” who “no one knew” before she joined #RHOA.

What…a…change.

If NeNe were to return to #RHOA she’d join her good girlfriend Marlo Hampton who’s now a full-time peach holder, as well as Kandi Burruss, Kenya Moore, Drew Sidora, and returning veteran Shereé Whitfield. Four-time Olympic Gold medalist Sanya Richards-Ross is also now part of the cast.

Do YOU want to see NeNe Leakes back on #RHOA?

See more of her “THE REAL” appearance below.