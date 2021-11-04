Bossip Video

Lou Williams opens up about his personal relationships and reveals he’s not for the “two girlfriend” jokes the media spreads.

Lou Williams is, without a doubt, an absolute legend on the NBA court, receiving the 6th Man Of The Year not once, not twice, but three times. Not only that, he’s tied with Jamal Crawford for most 6th Man awards ever. Lou is also one of the top Atlanta socialites, having world-famous Magic City wings making headlines last year in the bubble.

Aside from his on-court game and off-court brand, Lou is a private person. You won’t see Lou in any typical athlete or celebrity shenanigans–but the only story the media does have is his relationship(s). In 2014, a blog revealed Lou was involved with two women and since then, Lou has never really spoken on the situation.

In a recent interview with Taylor Rooks, when asked about his polyamorous relationship with Ashley Henderson and Rece Mitchell, Lou didn’t hold back his displeasure with how the story was framed.

“People even thought they were sisters, I was like, ‘That’s ridiculous.’ I didn’t like the part where I couldn’t control what was being said and how they were viewed. Both of those women are mothers of my children, not just some random girls I’m running around with…”

In 2018, Lou reportedly ended his relationship with Ashley, so it’s understandable why Lou would be over answering questions about the situation almost four years later. For now, Lou is focused on his on-court game in the city that loves him most: Atlanta.