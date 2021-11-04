Bossip Video

Cardi B is ready to make dreams come true.

Kal Penn took to Twitter this week to reveal a dream he had while on a flight recently, which was sparked by seeing the “WAP” rapper on the same plane as him.

“Cardi B was on my flight to LA,” Penn wrote on Wednesday, November 3. “I fell asleep and had a dream that she officiated our wedding on the plane and the three of us walked out of LAX holding hands.”

Luckily for Kal, Cardi was down to make his dreams a reality.

“First, why didn’t you say hi! Second, I’m licensed to do that sooo……..let me know,” she tweeted.

Penn happily responded, letting the rapper know he’s totally down to have Cardi make his matrimony official.

“You’re the best,” he replied. “Was gonna say hi but didn’t want to be disrespectful (your do not disturb light was on). But holy shit let’s do it! We’re down if you’re down!”

Cardi confirmed the plans with a simple response: “I’m down I’ll get my suit.”

While the Harold and Kumar Go to White Castle star’s dream might seem like it came completely out of left field, this actually wouldn’t be the first time Cardi B officiated a wedding for members of the LGBTQ+ community. In an episode of her Facebook series, Cardi Tries, the musician officiated a wedding for a same-sex couple on National Coming Out Day, October 11. For the special day, she even tapped actress Raven-Symoné to act as the ring bearer.

This heart-warming Twitter exchange comes just a few days after Kal Penn’s manager confirmed to E! News that the star is set to marry his partner of 11 years, Josh.