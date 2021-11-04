Bossip Video

Rihanna may not have new music coming, but she’s still looking out for her fans.

The Savage X Fenty founder just announced that she is selling limited edition vinyl reissues–deemed “The Rih-Issue by Rihanna herself–of all eight of her studio albums.

She took to Twitter on Thursday, November 4 to share the news with a visualizer teasing each of the new vinyl records in unique colors that correlate to their respective album covers.

Going back to the singer’s first album Music of the Sun, which dropped back in 2005, all the way up to her 2016 classic Anti, fans can go back in time and listen to the singer’s most classic tracks in a new way. Each limited edition vinyl will also come with an exclusive T-shirt that connects back to the album.

After making the announcement, Rihanna went on to hint about what her reasoning could be for this Rih-issue, writing, “‘today’s kids will never know what vinyl is’ , they said!” She also posted pictures of herself laid up with the new, reissued vinyls, making the purchase that much more enticing.

Of course, this announcement got mixed reactions since Rihanna hasn’t released any new music in more than 5 years. While some followers are disappointed by a re-release because they want something new, others are convinced this is the singer’s way of gearing up for a new album.

Either way, the Navy will still support. You can pre-order the Rih-issue here.