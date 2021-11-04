Bossip Video

Another racist Ritz.

A racist NBA owner?! *Macauley Culkin Home Alone face*

It appears that the National Basketball League is going to have to endure a sequel of the 2014 fiasco entitled Donald Sterling Ain’t S**t. For those who don’t remember, Sterling was once the owner of the Los Angeles Clippers before he was outed in audio recordings berating his partner at the time, V. Stiviano, and using all sorts of racist language including saying he didn’t want Black people at the games even if it was Magic Johnson. Subsequently, the board of owners got together and had Sterling forcibly removed from power.

Glad they got some practice because it looks like they are going to have to run it back.

ESPN has unleashed a scathing report about the levels of racism and misogyny that Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver has put forth over the past 17 years. In a 2016 incident, Sarver argued with assistant coach Earl Watson about whether or not he can say the n-word:

“You know, why does Draymond Green get to run up the court and say [N-word],” Sarver, who is white, allegedly said, repeating the N-word several times in a row. “You can’t say that,” Watson, who is Black and Hispanic, told Sarver. “Why?” Sarver replied. “Draymond Green says [N-word].” “You can’t f—ing say that,” Watson said again.

The report goes on to quote numerous anonymous Suns executives who are all singing the same song. One saying, “The level of misogyny and racism is beyond the pale,” and “It’s embarrassing as an owner.” Another who said, “There’s literally nothing you could tell me about him from a misogynistic or race standpoint that would surprise me.”

And if this isn’t bad enough, here are some more malevolent examples.

B-b-b-b-but wait, it gets worse!

Get him TF outta here!