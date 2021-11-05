Bossip Video

The Holts divorce is TEW fresh babyeeeee…

Happy Friday y’all. We’re just a day away from a brand new episode of “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” and you’re in luck because we have an exclusive preview clip for your viewing pleasure right nahh.

On Saturday night’s episode of “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” Mel calls Martell a sneaky snake and confronts him about a meeting he had with Chris and Marsau regarding 47 Acres. Things quickly deteriorate into an argument over the Comeback Group’s original interest in 47 acres and the Holt’s custody situation. Check out the clip below:

Play

Whewwww the drama baybeee. We’ll be so happy for the day when Mel and Martell don’t blow up at each other like this anymore. Do you think it will ever come? We’re hoping cameras are still rolling when and if it does.

Here’s a full synopsis of Saturday’s episode:

Wanda and Vanessa continue their beef. The Comeback Group attempts to reconcile their differences but hits some turbulence when the Holts lose their cool. Marsau questions working with Martell. Melody confronts Martell about crashing her date.

The new episode of “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” “No Holting Back” airs Saturday, November 6 at 9PM EST on OWN. Will you be watching?