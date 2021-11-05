“Family Or Fiancé” Exclusive: Can Tarra And McCorry Break Their Toxic Cycle And Make It Down The Aisle?

Have you ever found yourself in a toxic relationship? Were you able to make it more positive or was it a lost cause?

Happy Friday! We’re just a day away from a brand new episode of “Family Or Fiancé” — and you’re in luck because we have an exclusive preview clip for your viewing pleasure right now! This week on “Family or Fiancé” you’ll meet Tarra and McCorry. Their families are very concerned about their tumultuous relationship and hope they can get it together before walking down the aisle. In the clip below Tracy speaks with them about their problems and eventually discovers that the couple is trapped in a toxic cycle that starts with romance and flowers and often ends in so much rage that they have to be separated. Can Tracy help them or will their wedding have to be called off?

Check out the clip below:

That sounds pretty bad — do you think Tracy can fix them in a matter of days?

Here’s a full synopsis of the episode:

For this couple, a chance encounter at a gas station led to a passionate and steamy romance, and now an upcoming wedding. But with their continuous cycle of volatile breakups and dramatic makeups, both families have cause for concern.