Ravishing Ricky Rozay!

Everyone’s buzzing over Ravishing Ricky Rozay’s peppermint-scented cover for upcoming single “Outlaws” (featuring Jazmine Sullivan and 21 Savage) off his 11th album “Richer Than I’ve Ever Been” releasing on December 10th.

Ross, who looks like he just released doves at a swanky Rosé garden party hosted by AKAs, appears to be entering his very wealthy phase as a rapper, entertainer, influencer, and business mogul who recently released his second book “The Perfect Day To Boss Up: A Hustler’s Guide To Building Your Empire.”

At this point, there’s nothing he hasn’t done except make the joint album with Drake that fans have been begging for after years of classic collabs.

In a recent interview, His Maybach majesty shared that “everything is aligning” as the two stars wrap up their individual solo albums.

“Well, me and Drizzy, we may have spoken within the last 48 hours,” he said. “But it’s only so much I can say other than this is the closest or the realest he’s ever been. He’s wrapping up his project and I’m in the same space.” Ross continued, “So the timing and everything is aligning. It’s something that we really want to give to the streets, on some real sh*t. So, it’s looking real solid. That’s the most I can say.”

The Biggest Boss also shared in a previous interview with Miasia Symone that he and Drizzy have genuinely discussed releasing a collab album, “After our latest release, his incredible project that he released … ‘Lemon Pepper Freestyle,’ we had that [album] conversation and it’s most definitely under serious consideration, real talk.”

Are you exciting about the Rawse, Jazmine Sullivan & 21 Savage collab? Tell us down below and peep the hilarious hysteria over Rawse’s extravagant single cover on the flip.