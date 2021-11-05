Bossip Video

Summer Walker’s sophomore album Still Over It is apparently filled with sneak disses toward her baby daddy, London On Da Track, and the slick-talking has her fans in shambles!

Summer and London’s breakup has been famously documented on social media over the past year. After welcoming a daughter last winter, the two beefed online for months and the producer’s three other baby mamas chimed in on their public feud.

Summer’s 20 track album’s most talked-about song called “4th Baby Mama” showcases the singer painting London as a “liar” and a “cheater “who allegedly didn’t have his mother around until he was wealthy.

She went in on him!

While taking a dig at London, the 25-year-old singer sang:

“Tell me why did you do this to me? After we made plans for a family? A liar, a cheater, a deceiver, heartbreaker, and I won’t let you back in my life so I’m takin.”

Summer then immediately went in on London’s alleged lack of support from his mom until he was rich.

I wanna start with yo mama, she should’ve whooped yo a**. Know you ain’t s***, but she don’t care ’cause you lit. Paying for trips, cars, bags ,and bought the crib. But she ain’t never call you out, ’cause she like the way that she live. But that some foul s*** , she wasn’t even around when you ain’t have no money.

Yiiiiikes! Do you think Summer went too far?

Interestingly, London has been credited as a producer on nearly half of Summer’s album and the super producer has yet to respond to Summer’s disses.

In related news, Summer Walker fans are dragging London on social media. London has yet to turn off his comments but they’re flooded with fans referring to Summer as their “sister” while claiming that the producer deserves the songstress’ shade.