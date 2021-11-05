Joe Budden said…what?

Don’t let Joe Budden coming out as bisexual distract y’all from the fact that he’s been in office for almost a year & still hasn’t cancelled student loans🤨😤 pic.twitter.com/9JHtUjQwpn — WILLℹ️🅰️Ⓜ️ (@atb__william) November 4, 2021

Say what you want about polarizing podcaster Joe Budden, he knows how to get the people going and trended with an unexpected reveal on the latest episode of his popular self-named podcast.

I did not have Joe Budden being bisexual on my 2021 Bingo card. pic.twitter.com/zbmKytRGzR — NUFF (@nuffsaidny) November 4, 2021

“I’m bisexual,” he said on his podcast. “How do I spread this news? How do I spread the word? Yo, listen, I like guys and girls. Spread the word. I’m down.”

Peep the full episode below:

As you can imagine, Twitter ran with just that one clip without actually listening to the episode where he said the comment as a not-very-clever way to absolve himself from criticism from the LGBTQ+ community.

To provide context, Budden was speaking on DaBaby’s now infamous homophobia saga and compared the community to the mafia that he believes is extorting the somewhat canceled rapper for apologies, money and whatever else in exchange for him performing on stage again.

For hours, haters, “cultural commentators,” and everyone else across social media got their jokes off without ever realizing, they were being trolled by a King troll.

In an interesting plot twist, Budden’s ex Tahiry Jose jumped in to set the record straight about Joe’s sexuality while throwing him under the bus for being a “woman beater.”

Joey May be a women beater but far from Bi… and Vado better stop calling , DM’ing me and popping up to my old crib. I’m jus sayin 🥱 — Tahiry (@TheRealTahiry) November 4, 2021

Also worth noting is longtime Budden foe Azealia Banks claiming he was supposed to come out next year and only did so early to spite her.

azealia banks must be stopped pic.twitter.com/9ouMz0puxB — alex (@aIexdied) November 5, 2021

We can neither confirm nor deny anything she posted but we look forward to Budden addressing the chitter-chattter over his “reveal” on the latest episode of his podcast dropping tomorrow.

Ahhhhhhh, i see the word got out!! Continue to spread the word pls — Joe Budden (@JoeBudden) November 4, 2021

