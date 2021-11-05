Bossip Video

Kanye West stopped by “Drink Champs” this week and revealed his “worst decision ever” was signing Big Sean.

He even goes on to break down his issues with Drake and give flowers to those who changed the game.

Yesterday, NORE and his “Drink Champs” family broke the internet by announcing that he secured an interview with Kanye West, who is one the hardest interviews in the business to secure. Of course, the interview was filled with inspiration, quotes, and more than a bit of drama.

In the interview, Kanye opened up about the worst thing he’d ever done and gave that spot to signing Big Sean.

“When I die, on my tombstone it’s gonna say, ‘I deserve to be here because I signed Big Sean,'” Kanye said during the latest episode of the “Drink Champs” podcast. “I know this man mama, bro. You know what I’m saying? I’ve changed this man family,” he said. “And both John Legend and Big Sean, when I ran for office, got used quick by the Democrats to come at they boy that actually changed they life. And that’s some sellout (expletive), and I don’t rock with neither of them, and I need my apologies.”

Big Sean seemed excited to watch his friend on another friend’s podcast and was caught off guard by the comment.

Sean wasted no time hitting the timeline to respond and point out he was JUST with Kanye this past weekend, when Sean and Hit-Boy both attended Kanye’s Sunday Service.

In the interview, Kanye also addressed his marriage with Kim saying that’s still his wife and there is no divorce paperwork. When it comes to Drake, he compared their situation to Mike Tyson biting Evander Holyfield’s ear and how people only saw Mike’s action, but not the “below-the-belt” hits from Holyfield.

He also admitted that he confronted Drake on a group text that included the Toronto rapper, Kid Cudi, Pusha T, Jay-Z, Kim Kardashian, and Travis Scott. Kanye told Drake he was out of line for allegedly insinuating that he slept with Kim and he told the celebrity group about his enormous wealth.

“One of the lines I said that was legend was, ‘I’m worth more than all of y’all on this text combined,’” West recalled. “I had this conversation with Drake that’s like, ‘I never f***d Kim,’ but I was like, ‘But you acted like you did… Did you ever DM her? Everything else around it—you know, ’cause it ain’t about just the actual act of it.”

The interview also has several other interesting tidbits including Ye doubling down on his Trump support…

“I still got a red hat on today,” he said. “I might not got it on, but I’ll let y’all know where I stand.”

and making these remarks about Da Baby, Marilyn Manson, and the “Me Too” movement that he likened to “Mind Control.”

“All the ‘Me Too’… like, when I sit next to Marilyn Manson and DaBaby, right after both of them got canceled, for five songs, you know, it’s like they can’t cancel a song,” he said. “They’ll hit you with the accusations or somebody who you was with 10 years ago. And also, there’s women who’ve been through very serious things, pulled in alleys against their will; that’s different than a hug, but it’s classified as the same thing. It’s power and politics. You know, power-hungry maniacs and just control. This is ‘1984’ mind-control we’re in.”

You can watch Ye’s full interview with NORE and DJ EFN below.