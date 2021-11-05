Bossip Video

The happily married Hills know you saw those super messy Snapchat sexting rumors and they’re issuing a response.

As previously reported Cynthia Bailey’s husband Mike Hill was accused of carrying on inappropriate conversations and sending nude photos to an unidentified woman. A Twitter user tried to “expose” the Black News Channel host for allegedly being “easily swayed” and shared pictures and videos of the alleged conversations.

Hill responded to the allegations and said he was taking legal action. He also said that his former “Real Housewife Of Atlanta” spouse knows the pics are fraudulent.

“I wouldn’t do [Cynthia] like that… that pic is NOT mine. I know what I look like. Cynt doesn’t believe it. She knows what I look like. She knows I don’t use Snap. Only God can separate us.”

The Twitter user has since deleted their account.

Now Cynthia Bailey’s weighing in herself and confirming that she and her hubby are just fine.

Play

And that’s that on that.

We all know Cynthia doesn’t play when it comes to her husband, so it’s no surprise that she’s not here for this salacious scandal. The reality star/model told PageSix in October that part of the reason why she left The Real Housewives Of Atlanta was to “protect” her union.

“After going through my divorce with my ex [Peter Thomas], I’m very protective of my second marriage because, you know, I really want it to work, and I want to do everything that I can to protect it and to protect Mike,” said Cynthia.

What do YOU think about Cynthia and Mike’s response to the Snapchat sexting rumors?